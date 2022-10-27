Nov. 15, 1941—Oct. 25, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Eleanor Ruth Haff, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in South Schroon on Nov. 15, 1941, the daughter of the late William E. and Pearl (Gregory) Vanderwalker.

Eleanor was also predeceased by her husbands, John Harris, Lee Hall, and Charles Haff, brothers: William, George and Robert Vanderwalker and her sisters: Iva TenEyck and Lola Vanderwalker.

She was a member of the Schroon Lake Senior Center, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Schroon Lake, the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary for 30-plus years, a former member of the Union Church of South Schroon and a member of Mountainside Bible Church in South Schroon. She served as an election inspector for 40 years; she was the cleaning person for the town of Schroon buildings for over 20 years and cleaned private homes for many years.

Eleanor and Dr. Sawyer started in home health aide care in Schroon Lake, and she served many patients during the 1970s and ‘80s.

She enjoyed flower shows and botanical gardens with her best friend, Peg Schamberg and she especially enjoyed large gatherings with family and friends.

She is survived by three sons: John Harris, Charles Hall and Robert Hall; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at the Schroon Lake Community Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.