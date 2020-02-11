March 20, 1931 — Feb. 8, 2020
MOREAU — Eleanor P. (Tubbs) Jennings, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 20, 1931 in Fort Ann, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Wells) Tubbs. She spent her childhood on their family dairy farm.
Eleanor graduated from Fort Ann Central School as valedictorian of the Class of 1949.
On Jan. 26, 1952, she married Vaughn “Red” Jennings in Indiana. He was her best friend and the love of her life. Together they raised their family until his passing in 2005.
She attended First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls where she enjoyed the Senior Saints Luncheons. Eleanor also previously attended Pine Knolls Alliance.
Eleanor and Red were members of the Good Sam Club with which they went camping in York, Maine, Minerva, Warrensburg, and Springfield, Vermont.
You have free articles remaining.
Eleanor also worked as a bookkeeper at Inside Edge, Pride Motors, and Parsons Fords. After her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed caring for children and were lovingly referred to as Grammy and Boppy. Eleanor also enjoyed camping, ceramics, crocheting, Bingo, word searches, playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, word jumbles while drinking her morning coffee and eating donuts every morning, collecting cardinals, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Eleanor is predeceased by her brother, Earl Tubbs; her sister, Joyce Poupore; and her stepson David Jennings.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Jennings (Carole); her daughter, Verna Berry (Steve); her stepsons, Vaughn Jennings III (Marlene) and Thomas Jennings (Beatrice); her grandchildren, Saunia Jennings, William Jennings, Melinda Forget, Jill Berry, Jennifer Milton, Kathy Merkt, Carol Duncan and Dean Jennings; her niece, Michelle Poupore, her “Dolly” Brielle; as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
At Eleanor’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
All are invited to attend a memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday March 7, at the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A time of Fellowship will follow the service.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
Memorial donations in Eleanor’s name can be made to the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of S-Wing at Fort Hudson for their care and compassion during Eleanor’s stay there.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.