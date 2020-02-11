March 20, 1931 — Feb. 8, 2020

MOREAU — Eleanor P. (Tubbs) Jennings, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 20, 1931 in Fort Ann, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Wells) Tubbs. She spent her childhood on their family dairy farm.

Eleanor graduated from Fort Ann Central School as valedictorian of the Class of 1949.

On Jan. 26, 1952, she married Vaughn “Red” Jennings in Indiana. He was her best friend and the love of her life. Together they raised their family until his passing in 2005.

She attended First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls where she enjoyed the Senior Saints Luncheons. Eleanor also previously attended Pine Knolls Alliance.

Eleanor and Red were members of the Good Sam Club with which they went camping in York, Maine, Minerva, Warrensburg, and Springfield, Vermont.

