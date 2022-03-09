Sept. 4, 1924—March 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Eleanor Marie (Curtin) Smith, 97, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was born in Belle Harbor, Queens, NY, on Sept. 4, 1924, the daughter of Charles E. and Eleanor (Sullivan) Curtin. She raised her family in Katonah, NY, for 35 years, before moving to Queensbury in 1991.

Eleanor graduated from Saint Saviour High School in Brooklyn, NY, in 1944. During World War II, she enrolled in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, graduating from Saint Mary’s Hospital School of Training in 1947. Eleanor married Paul J. Smith on April 30, 1949, in Brooklyn. She worked as a registered nurse at Somers Manor Nursing Home in Somers, NY.

Eleanor is predeceased by her husband, Paul; an infant son, Paul John Smith; son-in-law Robert Wall; and her siblings, Katherine Corcoran, Charles Curtin, Eileen Montgomery and Joan Smith.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Eleanor Wall of Owls Head, NY; son Paul J. Smith, Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Fishkill, NY; daughter Anne Gunteski and her husband, Frank, of Brick, NJ; son Charles E. Smith and his wife, Sylvia, of Dalton, MA; daughter Margaret Wortley and her husband, Howard, of Douglaston, NY; son William T. Smith and his wife, Shoshana, of Baiting Hollow, NY; Elizabeth Daley of and her husband, Michael, of Queensbury, NY; Mary Witting and her husband, Theodore, of Delmar, NY; as well as 29 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Known affectionately as Ellie, Aunt El, Nina and Grandma, Eleanor was a devout member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church in Queensbury, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a Eucharistic minister serving patients at the Westmount Health Facility. She was a staunch advocate for the protection of unborn children, joining the national March for Life.

Eleanor was a prolific quilter and created scores of quilts for births, graduations, weddings and other family milestones. She spent her life surrounded by her close-knit family and loved ones, spreading love through music and prayer.

Ellie was an avid golfer and swimmer who loved the Adirondack lakes and Atlantic Ocean beaches. When kayakers on Long Lake told her, “We thought you were a buoy”, Ellie responded with her beloved quick-witted humor, “Oh, no, I’m a girl!”

Visitation will take place Friday, March 11, 2022 5-7 p.m. at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband at 11 a.m., Monday, March 14, at St. Agnes Cemetery Menands, NY.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Respect Life Ministry at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, c/o Respect Life, 40 North Main Ave., Albany, NY 12203.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.