Eleanor Mae (Harrigan) Waters

May 28, 1932—Aug. 26, 2022

COLVILLE, WA — Eleanor Mae (Harrigan) Waters, age 90, passed on the evening of August 26, 2022, in Colville, WA, surrounded by loving family.

Eleanor was born on May 28, 1932 in Rockville Centre, NY to Frederick and Dorothy Grace (Denton) Harrigan. She had one sister, Joan.

Eleanor graduated from Hempstead High School, and shortly after graduation began working as a stenographer and secretary.

She met her husband to be, Lester Waters, Jr., at 19 years old. They married two years later on Jan. 11, 1953 at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Long Island. Over the next five years, the young couple welcomed four children, Leslie, Richard, Carol and Bradley.

Eleanor reentered the work force, joining the local library. After she retired, Eleanor immersed herself (and Lester) in genealogy. Together, they completed family trees for the Waters and Harrigan families, amassing a priceless collection of photographs of ancestors along the way.

As cat lovers, the couple also devoted time and resources to help address the cat overpopulation in their area, while caring for several of their own.

After Lester’s passing in 2008, Eleanor relocated to a cottage near Queensbury, NY, closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Krista. She lived there eight years and then moved in with the family. She then moved cross country to Washington State, where she stayed until her death.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Dorothy Harrigan, her husband, Lester A. Waters, Jr., and her sister, Joan Boiko. She is survived by her four children: Leslie Waters (Tom), Richard Waters (Krista), Carol Waters, and Bradley Waters (Fran); grandchildren: Luke Waters (Megan), Laura Waters, Ian Lake (Kassidy), Emily Waters and Timothy Waters; and great-granddaughter, Nora Lake.

Eleanor will be laid to rest with her loving husband, Lester, at the Calverton National Veterans Cemetery in Calverton, NY in a private family service.

Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in the families’ care.