March 7, 1926 — Jan. 27, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Eleanor M. (Pete) Orsini, 93, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and cherished by all.
Born March 7, 1926, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Verna (Covell) Stanton.
Eleanor graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1943. She then married her high school sweetheart, Frank Orsini, on Sept. 22, 1945.
After working at the Glens Falls Portland Cement Company and the Northern Insurance Agency, she and her husband began their family of six children. Her life from then on was a complete devotion to her home and her family. She was a great homemaker. Her favorite part was cooking for those she loved, and opening her home to them. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Eleanor was a problem solver, all while teaching her children many important life lessons. She was a very selfless and giving person. Everyone else came first and there was nothing she would not do for her family and her friends. She always had words of wisdom to share. Right up until the end she could always conjure up a snippet of advice for those who asked and maybe even for those who didn’t! She will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known her.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Frank P. Orsini Sr.; and her siblings, Arthur, Robert, Leona and Cassan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Basilio, Frank P. Orsini Jr. (Jeanne), James Orsini (Karen), Mark Orsini, Neal Orsini (Lisa), and Laurie Orsini; her grandchildren, Kristine Karig, Kevin Basilio, Occhio Orsini (Lucinda), Alito Orsini, Mona Funicello, Heather Nauton (Dave), Rael Orsini (Lisa), Nicholas Orsini (Constance), Melina Daniels (Marlo), Frankie Orsini (Shawn), Jacob Hume (Sarah), Katrina Ireland (Daniel), Jaimen Hume (Lillierose), and Adam Hume; her great-grandchildren, Caleb Karig, Avery and Julia Orsini, Austin Chan-Orsini, Tiernan and Finnegan Nauton, Mei Honeyhume, and Orion and Willow Ireland; as well as many nieces and nephews, especially her special niece Janice Root-Sweet who was near and dear to her.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. following calling hours with Sister Donna Irvine S.S.N.D officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls in the spring.
Memorial donations in Eleanor’s name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
