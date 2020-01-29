Eleanor M. “Pete” Orsini

After working at the Glens Falls Portland Cement Company and the Northern Insurance Agency, she and her husband began their family of six children. Her life from then on was a complete devotion to her home and her family. She was a great homemaker. Her favorite part was cooking for those she loved, and opening her home to them. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Eleanor was a problem solver, all while teaching her children many important life lessons. She was a very selfless and giving person. Everyone else came first and there was nothing she would not do for her family and her friends. She always had words of wisdom to share. Right up until the end she could always conjure up a snippet of advice for those who asked and maybe even for those who didn’t! She will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known her.