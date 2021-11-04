Oct. 16, 1922—Nov. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Eleanor M. DelSignore, 99, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born October 16, 1922 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Gandrow) White.

Eleanor was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls.

She worked for 27 years at Niagara Mohawk before she retired.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfredo Joseph DelSignore; sisters, Emily Clements and Margaret Lockhart and her brothers, Henry White and Raymond White.

Survivors include her son, Ronald (Nancy) DelSignore of, Kattskill Bay; her daughter, Sharon Burton, of Baldwinsville; her grandchildren: Mark (Amber) DelSignore, of Queensbury, Robert (Rosalie) DelSignore, of Texarkana, TX, Deborah (Nathan Aydelott) DelSignore of Oak Park, IL and Angela Burton, of Braintree, MA. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Peyton DelSignore, Jensen DelSignore and Sophie DelSignore, all of Queensbury, Thomas O’Connell of Braintree, MA, Gabriel DelSignore, and Jacob DelSignore, both of Texarkana, TX, Eloise DelSignore Aydelott and Otis DelSignore Aydelott, both of Oak Park, IL; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.