Eleanor Lawrence Fitzgerald-Lynch

Dec. 29, 1930—Jan. 26, 2021

CHESTERTOWN—Eleanor F. Lynch, of Chestertown, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday January 26, 2021 in Glens Falls. Born on December 29, 1930 in Yonkers, to Maurice J Fitzgerald Jr. and Ann Burns Costello.

She was educated at the Blessed Sacrament Academy in Yonkers and The Washington School for Secretaries in New York City.

After marrying the love of her life Thomas P. Lynch on Sept 10, 1949, Mrs. Lynch joined St. Regis Paper Company in Nanuet, advancing from secretarial assistant to a Human Resources Manager in her time there.

Eleanor took time to focus on raising her three beautiful and talented sons, whom she adored. In the late 1970s, she returned to the workforce accepting a position as Administrative Assistant for the Sterling Forest Conference Center in Tuxedo. During her time there Eleanor once again demonstrated exceptional business skill, intelligence, and dedication, rising to the position of General Manager of the Center before her retirement in 1986.

Eleanor was charming and witty and had a wonderful ability to connect with everyone she encountered. She was a talented painter and loved traveling and spending time playing Bridge with her friends.