Eleanor Lawrence Fitzgerald-Lynch

Dec. 29, 1930—Jan. 26, 2021
CHESTERTOWN—Eleanor F. Lynch, of Chestertown, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday January 26, 2021 in Glens Falls. Born on December 29, 1930 in Yonkers, to Maurice J Fitzgerald Jr. and Ann Burns Costello.
She was educated at the Blessed Sacrament Academy in Yonkers and The Washington School for Secretaries in New York City.
After marrying the love of her life Thomas P. Lynch on Sept 10, 1949, Mrs. Lynch joined St. Regis Paper Company in Nanuet, advancing from secretarial assistant to a Human Resources Manager in her time there.
Eleanor took time to focus on raising her three beautiful and talented sons, whom she adored. In the late 1970s, she returned to the workforce accepting a position as Administrative Assistant for the Sterling Forest Conference Center in Tuxedo. During her time there Eleanor once again demonstrated exceptional business skill, intelligence, and dedication, rising to the position of General Manager of the Center before her retirement in 1986.
Eleanor was charming and witty and had a wonderful ability to connect with everyone she encountered. She was a talented painter and loved traveling and spending time playing Bridge with her friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Thomas P. Lynch, a sister Gloria C. Fitzgerald, and one brother, Maurice J. Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her sister Mary Margaret Walsh of Jupiter, FL; her three sons: Thomas F. Lynch (Nancy) of Gansevoort, James R. Lynch of Chestertown and Robert M. Lynch (Denise) of Fairfield, CT; three granddaughters: Chelsea Fuchs (Drew) of Manchester, NH, Samantha Lynch of Lordship, CT, and Alexandra Lynch of Gansevoort; one great granddaughter, Piper Marie Fuchs, of Manchester, NH.
There will be a private visitation for immediate family only due to current health regulations.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues /St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Chestertown, NY at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.