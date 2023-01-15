July 1, 1945—Jan. 10, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eleanor (Lanzo) Wittmann, 77, died peacefully at home on Jan. 10, 2023 with her family by her side. Eleanor was born July 1, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY daughter of the late Cosmo and Anne (Gallagher) Lanzo. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy (63) in Glens Falls, NY also attended Troy School of Beauty working in the Glens Falls area for several years. Later working for the Saratoga Springs City School District, retiring after 25 years in 2007.

On Nov., 9 1974 she married her beloved husband, James Wittmann at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, NY celebrating 48 years together, residing in Saratoga Springs.

Left to cherish her many memories include her husband James; children: Danielle (William) Gorman of Watervliet, Dennis Wittmann (Emily Moore) of MT; and her treasured grandchildren: Kaila DeLoriea and Cecilia Anne Gorman; sister, Marianna Rafferty of South Glens Falls, brother, James (Diane) Lanzo of Lockport NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special brother-in-law, Ronald Belisle.

She is predeceased and reunited with her loving parents, sister, Rita Belisle, special niece, Maria Belisle Lapan and special brother-in-law John “Jack” Raffery.

Special thanks to the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Saratoga Community Hospice.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan., 17, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at the Church of St. Clements, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Eleanor’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.