Jan. 30, 1927—June 6, 2023

ARGYLE — Eleanor L. Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Eleanor was born Jan. 30, 1927 in Pownal, VT. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Edith (Bierwirth) Lohnes.

Eleanor graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1944 where she was crowned the May Queen the same year. After high school she married Glenn R. Jones and moved to their farmhouse on Coach Road in Argyle where they raised their four children; April, Bette, Lenore and Glenn Jr.

Eleanor was employed by Glens Falls Insurance Co., Washington County Headstart, Argyle Central School, National Catheter Corporation and Washington County Office of the Aging. Although she enjoyed all of her employment opportunities, she was most proud of graduating from the Troy School of Beauty Culture and being the owner and operator of Eleanor’s Beauty Shop after her family had grown.

Eleanor enjoyed time with her family, traveling, singing to country western music, square dancing, and spending as much time as she could at her camp for nearly 60 years on Summit Lake where she loved to swim and walk around the lake. Eleanor also enjoyed attending church service at the Argyle Methodist Church where she was a member for many years.

Eleanor will forever be lovingly remembered as Grandma Jones by her grandchildren. She always welcomed them into her home with a smile and unconditional love. She loved to rock them as babies and sing her own song of “Rock o by o by o by” and tell them they were Grandma’s baby girls and boys to make sure they knew how special they were to her. She filled her home with cooking, singing, yodeling and dancing and those memories will gratefully be held close to their hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: April Miller, Bette Phillips (Tom), Lenore Heidorf (Richard), and Glenn R. Jones, Jr. (Johnna); her grandchildren: Tammey Barber (John), James Woodcock, Jr. (Toni), Aaryne McEvoy, Jeffery Miller, Christina Merrill (Christopher), Stephanie Phillips-Comtois (Todd), Regina Fisher, Aubrey Heidorf, Zachary Jones (Annie) and Eleanor Harrison (Cole); her great- grandchildren: Colton Barber (Romona), Raegan Reid (Ethan), Bailey Comtois (Jon), Logan Barber, Lucas Woodcock, Carter Phillips, Joshua Merrill, Madelynn Merrill, Grayson McEvoy, Ava Comtois, Lillian McEvoy, Abigayle Merrill, Clayton Comtois, Brennen McEvoy, Payton Fisher, Adelyn Fisher, Abigail Harrison, Henry Jones and Clara Harrison; her sister, Agnes Calicchia (98); along with a few nieces and nephews; and a very special friend Wanda McCullen.

There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral service will be held on Aug. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will follow at the North Argyle Cemetery. Following the Burial, a reception will be held at Sheridan Hall in the Argyle Methodist Church.

Memorial donations in Eleanor’s name can be made to the Argyle Fire Department, 5072 state Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.