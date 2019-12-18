Eleanor L. Hadeka

Feb. 3, 1922 — Dec. 15. 2019

GRANVILLE — Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Glens Falls, following seven years of illness. On Dec. 15. 2019, she became reunited with Frank Sr. and her son, Frank Jr. in heaven.

Eleanor was born on Feb. 3, 1922 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Sophia (Tichene) Krakowski.

Eleanor was the last of her 10 siblings to die. She was a homemaker until her children were grown. She took a job in the cafeteria for the Granville School system where she quickly became loved by all the children who knew her. Eleanor was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, a member of the Red Cross and of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Having grown up in a large family, her mother made the family dinner but told the daughters that they were in charge of making dessert. Hence, Eleanor became a wonderful baker.

Eleanor was an avid reader. Rarely were her hands idle as she loved to crochet. She made literally hundreds of mittens and afghans which she donated to organization or people in need.