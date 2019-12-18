Eleanor L. Hadeka
Feb. 3, 1922 — Dec. 15. 2019

GRANVILLE — Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Glens Falls, following seven years of illness. On Dec. 15. 2019, she became reunited with Frank Sr. and her son, Frank Jr. in heaven.

Eleanor was born on Feb. 3, 1922 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Sophia (Tichene) Krakowski.

Eleanor was the last of her 10 siblings to die. She was a homemaker until her children were grown. She took a job in the cafeteria for the Granville School system where she quickly became loved by all the children who knew her. Eleanor was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, a member of the Red Cross and of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Having grown up in a large family, her mother made the family dinner but told the daughters that they were in charge of making dessert. Hence, Eleanor became a wonderful baker.

Eleanor was an avid reader. Rarely were her hands idle as she loved to crochet. She made literally hundreds of mittens and afghans which she donated to organization or people in need.

Her family would like to extend their thanks to the employees of the West Wing at The Greater Glens Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care shown to Eleanor.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Frank Sr.; son, Frank Jr.; and son-in-law, Robert Wood. Survivors are her children, Walter and Mary Wood of South Glens Falls. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Susan Hadeka of Middle Granville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

