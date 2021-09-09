Eleanor Joyce Twiss

Following graduation from North Warren Central School in Chestertown, she worked as a telephone operator at General Telephone Company in Chestertown and New York Telephone Company in Glens Falls for several years. Eleanor also worked many years at Bakersfield East Campground, across the road from her home, where acquaintances turned into long time friendships. Eleanor lived the simple country life and during summer months spent many hours a day cutting wood and selling it to local campers.

Her enjoyments included gardening, picking all kinds of berries, and canning the fruits of her labor. She was crafty at making Christmas wreaths and selling them and working on crossword puzzles. She was extremely lucky winning at scratch-off tickets and finding four-leaf clovers when no one else could spot them. She loved feeding the birds and squirrels and watching them eat. When it came to television, watching the Yankees baseball games and her favorite soap opera “Young and the Restless” were her favorite pastimes. She also loved listening to old time gospel music and twangy country and western music. She found pleasure going for long car rides and getting an ice cream cone afterwards. She especially loved spending time with her dog, Bella.