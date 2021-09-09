May 24, 1940—Sept. 3, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Eleanor Joyce Twiss, 81, of Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Born May 24, 1940, on Schroon River Road in Chestertown, she was the daughter of John B. and Gladys (Bateman) Warner.
Following graduation from North Warren Central School in Chestertown, she worked as a telephone operator at General Telephone Company in Chestertown and New York Telephone Company in Glens Falls for several years. Eleanor also worked many years at Bakersfield East Campground, across the road from her home, where acquaintances turned into long time friendships. Eleanor lived the simple country life and during summer months spent many hours a day cutting wood and selling it to local campers.
Her enjoyments included gardening, picking all kinds of berries, and canning the fruits of her labor. She was crafty at making Christmas wreaths and selling them and working on crossword puzzles. She was extremely lucky winning at scratch-off tickets and finding four-leaf clovers when no one else could spot them. She loved feeding the birds and squirrels and watching them eat. When it came to television, watching the Yankees baseball games and her favorite soap opera “Young and the Restless” were her favorite pastimes. She also loved listening to old time gospel music and twangy country and western music. She found pleasure going for long car rides and getting an ice cream cone afterwards. She especially loved spending time with her dog, Bella.
Eleanor was very meticulous at record keeping and had a journal of documenting the daily weather and historical and personal events of many years past.
Her faith in God helped her overcome many adversities in life, including the tragic loss of her two stepsons and brother and learning to overcome her own physical challenges.
She was immensely devoted to her family and children and a very loyal friend.
All who met her walked away remembering her amazing kindness.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Winfred “Bill” Twiss; two stepsons: Allen, and Richard Twiss; her three brothers: John “Jack” Warner, Rodney Warner, and William Warner; and three sisters: Mildred Burton, Elsie Wright, and Evelyn Fish.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert Warner; her devoted son, Thomas A. Twiss of Warrensburg; her loving daughter, Theresa A. Schwindt also of Warrensburg; a stepdaughter, Joanne Ellsworth (Ron) of Chestertown; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; also, several nieces, with special mention of niece Candy; nephews; and cousins; and many dear friends including her neighbors: Tom and Amber Grace and their families.
She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Bill, at Browns Cemetery in Fort Ann.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
