Mar. 1, 1960—Nov. 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Eleanor J. “Ellie” (Barrett) LaFreniere, 61, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, in her home, on November 20, 2021, after an 8-month battle with cancer.

Born March 1, 1960 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Barrett, Sr. and Joan (Quackenbush) Ramsey.

Eleanor was about family and friends; she would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed attending family cookouts and parties where she made many treasured memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Before COVID, Eleanor could often be found playing bingo with her mom, other family members, especially Aunt Dot Barrett, and friends. She was a big Facebook gamer and loved passing the time playing her games.

Besides her parents, Eleanor is predeceased by her brother, Michael Ramsey; her grandson, Dominic Smith; her stepson, Michael Lafreniere; two brothers-in-law, David Lafreniere and Michael Mahoney; a sister-in-law, Kelly Hopkins, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Eleanor leaves behind her husband, Ted LaFreniere of Glens Falls; her three children: Jason Smith (Tammy) of Glens Falls, Christy Smith and her husband, Michael of Fort Edward and Matthew Pultorak and his wife, Lisa of VA; her stepdaughter, Mary Beth Park and her husband, Rodney of Queensbury; her grandchildren: who some often called her Ma instead of grandma, Joshua Pultorak and his wife, Alicia of Glens Falls, Michael Pultorak and his wife, Sierra of Fort Edward, Jacob and Christopher Mahoney of Fort Edward, Christian, Cameron and Chase Pultorak, all of VA, MacKenzie Porter of Fort Edward and Alexandria Smith of DE. Eleanor is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Kayden Pultorak and Kayleigh of Glens Falls, Khloe Pultorak of Fort Edward and Aspen Porter of Fort Edward; her brothers and sisters: Kenneth Barrett, Jr. and his wife, Linda of WA, Louis Barrett of Warrensburg, Tina Tolle and her husband, Don of OR, Leon Ramsey of Fort Edward, Terry Hopkins of Glens Falls, Ernest Ramsey (Dorothy) of Warrensburg, Fred Hopkins and his wife, Mary of Corinth; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kim Kinney (Steve) of Queensbury, Carol Bruce of Hudson Falls, Karen Green (Rob) of Queensbury, Daniel Mahoney of Fort Edward, Tina Hay (Harold II) of Hudson Falls, Joyce Waite (Duane) of Hudson Falls, Irving LaFreniere of Lake George, Richard Mahoney (Debbie) of Gansevoort; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and many other people who called her Ma.

Eleanor also had seven very special friends, family members and also an ex daughter-in-law, who she looked at as her family: Shelly and Rick Sweet, Clifford and Peggy Benway, David and Sue Kelley, and John Barrett “Cupcake” and Anne Smith.

The family wishes to specially thank Eleanor’s pallbearers: Jason Smith, Joshua Pultorak, Michael Pultorak, Michael Smith, Daniel Mahoney and Tommy Garnett.

Also, a very special thank you to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, her doctor, Dr. Ann Evans and the staff of High Peaks Hospice, for their care and support.

Friends may call Monday, November 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.