Sept. 28, 1924—Oct. 15, 2021

WHITEHALL — Eleanor Irene (Wicks) Charpentier, of Williams Street, Whitehall, NY, went into the arms of our Lord peacefully on October 15, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 28, 1924 in Albany, NY, daughter of the late Harold and Anna May (McDougall) Wicks and Lucille Wicks (stepmother). Eleanor was a wonderful mom, wife, and homemaker, and an animal lover, as she rehabbed many species, including a hawk.

She leaves behind six children: two sons, Albert (Amanda) and Edward (Pauline) and four daughters, Barb (Sam) James, Ginny Parker, Patricia Charpentier and Judy Barrett (Kris Summers); 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Albert, and son-in-law, Tom Parker, as well as several nieces and a nephew.

Eleanor also loved flying and she had the experience of flying a plane on her 83rd birthday. She will have her last flight with her husband, Albert, over West Mountain where they will fly free.

At Eleanor’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 with the Rev. Zachariah Chichester at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall.

A celebration of life for family and friends will follow at the American Legion Post 83 on Main Street in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance may be made in the form of a donation to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or an animal shelter of your choice.

The family wishes to thank her niece, Mary Beth (Beatle) Phillips, and The Hospice Team for their care during her journey.

Eleanor's arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.