Aug. 15, 1920 — March 25, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Eleanor Foster Randles, 99, died peacefully in her Fort Edward home at the Oaks on March 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1920 in Watertown, to Clarence and Alda Slack. When she was four, her family moved to Fort Edward. Although known as a somewhat mischievous little girl, Eleanor graduated as class valedictorian in 1937 from Fort Edward High School. In 1941, she earned her B.S. in Home Economics at Cornell University. At Cornell she excelled academically, worked in the Sage Hall dining area to help pay for her education, and even had fun. In fact, in her first semester, she achieved the highest grade point average in the school of Home Economics and was given the honor of being Eleanor Roosevelt’s student chaperone during the First Lady’s visit to Cornell.
Family was central to Eleanor’s existence. She married James Q. Foster (Cornell ‘34) in 1942 and they had six children (5 boys, 1 girl). In Baldwinsville, they owned a chicken, vegetable and fruit farm where the whole family did daily chores. Eleanor was more than “Mom”, she was also the PTA President, 4-H leader, chauffer for the kids’ egg routes as they grew up and enthusiastic supporter at many of the kids’ sports, music, 4-H and State Fair events. Each Sunday the Foster family drove three miles to Baldwinsville where they attended Sunday School and Church. After Eleanor and Jim moved their family to Ithaca in 1962, they both worked at Cornell. Jim died in 1968 leaving Eleanor working and raising her three children still at home. Five years later she married Joseph L. Randles (Cornell ‘43) and moved with her youngest kids, Jane and Tom, to the Randles Dairy Farm in Argyle.
Eleanor enjoyed writing and used those skills throughout her career. While serving as the farm editor of the Baldwinsville Messenger in 1960, The New York Press Association awarded the newspaper first prize for excellence of agricultural news coverage. In 1961 she was honored as a Syracuse Post Standard Woman of Achievement, a prestigious award that was very meaningful to her.
Cornell remained a constant theme in her life and she was proud that all six of her children graduated from Cornell University. From 1961 through 1973, Eleanor was employed at Cornell as Coordinator of Information Services for the College of Human Ecology. In 1978, she completed her Master’s Degree in Adult and Extension Education, the same year her daughter Jane graduated from the College of Agriculture. In 2016, Eleanor (95) proudly attended her 75th Cornell Class Reunion where she rekindled friendships with classmates who all sported their red Cornell jackets and white hats. At one point Jane, who served as her helper during the reunion, lost track of Eleanor, but soon found her chatting with classmate Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver and former Cornell President Frank Rhodes. Reportedly Dr. Heimlich and Eleanor agreed that staying active is the key to a good long life.
A lifelong learner and lover of reading, Eleanor was a member of several book clubs until her passing. She delighted in helping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with their reading. In recent years, her family looked forward to discussing books with her, hearing about the various book reviews she had given and getting her book ideas. She was past president of AAUW in Ithaca, and last September she was surprised and pleased when she was named 2019 Adirondack AAUW Woman of the Year.
Civically minded, Eleanor was an active member and leader in many community organizations including AIA, LLL, American Cancer Society, and more. Her son Joe suggests that “Mom” had the rare gift of making every one she met feel important. Faith and church involvement were most important to Eleanor. She served as elder, deacon, and lifelong leader of Presbyterian Women. She continued regular church attendance with her family until a couple of weeks before she died.
Completing the full circle of life, Eleanor chose to return to Fort Edward after Joe died in 2013. She lived at The Oaks, a senior independent living community where she loved making new friends and discovering the connections between their pasts and hers. She even was able to reestablish contact with a classmate and good friend from her Fort Edward High days during the Great Depression. In recent years and months these relationships continued to bring a smile to her face and a twinkle to her eye. The compassionate care and support of several caregivers and family allowed her to maintain a degree of independence and continued involvement in the many activities she loved.
Eleanor is survived by her six children, sons, Chuck (Nancy), Paul (Kathy), Bob (Barb), Joe (MaryJo), and Tom (Celeste), daughter, Jane Peterson; and five step-children, Donna McGinley (Terry), David Randles (Marge), Mary Ward (Tim), Susan Snyder (Stephen), William Randles (Stephenie); as well as 26 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
A lover of the daily jumble, Eleanor wants to challenge you to decode the acronyms listed above (AAUW, AIA and LLL). See answers below.
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a memorial service and celebration will be scheduled in August 2020. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Argyle Free Library, PO Box 238, Argyle, NY 12809-0238 and Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rte 30, Salem, NY 12865 or organization of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Eleanor’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
AAUW= America Association of University Women AIA = Argyle Improvement Association LLL= Ladies’ Literary League
