Eleanor Foster Randles

Eleanor enjoyed writing and used those skills throughout her career. While serving as the farm editor of the Baldwinsville Messenger in 1960, The New York Press Association awarded the newspaper first prize for excellence of agricultural news coverage. In 1961 she was honored as a Syracuse Post Standard Woman of Achievement, a prestigious award that was very meaningful to her.

Cornell remained a constant theme in her life and she was proud that all six of her children graduated from Cornell University. From 1961 through 1973, Eleanor was employed at Cornell as Coordinator of Information Services for the College of Human Ecology. In 1978, she completed her Master’s Degree in Adult and Extension Education, the same year her daughter Jane graduated from the College of Agriculture. In 2016, Eleanor (95) proudly attended her 75th Cornell Class Reunion where she rekindled friendships with classmates who all sported their red Cornell jackets and white hats. At one point Jane, who served as her helper during the reunion, lost track of Eleanor, but soon found her chatting with classmate Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver and former Cornell President Frank Rhodes. Reportedly Dr. Heimlich and Eleanor agreed that staying active is the key to a good long life.