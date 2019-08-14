Feb. 1, 1939 — Aug. 11, 2019
SCHROON LAKE — Eleanor “Ellie” Winters went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 11, 2019.
Born on Feb. 1, 1939 to LeRoy and Mildred Grumman, she is survived by Herbert A. Winters Jr., her husband of almost 60 years; four children, Cheri Kelso (David), Herb Winters (Jill), Russ Winters (Harriett) and Dwayne Winters (Lisa); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Herb And Ellie moved to Schroon Lake in 1970 and have worshipped and served at Mountainside Bible Chapel ever since. Ellie was an accomplished folk artist and shared her passion for tole painting by teaching classes in her home, and also spent several seasons working as an artisan at Frontier Town.
Visitation will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mountainside Bible Chapel, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Needy Camper Fund, Word Of Life Fellowship, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
