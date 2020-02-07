July 24, 1946 — Feb. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Eleanor D. King, 73, of Moss Street Square, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born July 24, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George Jones Sr. and Doris (Palmer) Smith and her husband, Chuck.

Following high school, Eleanor became a high school bus monitor. She was a kind, hard-working woman with a lot of spunk. She loved bingo on Monday nights, hitting the slots every chance she got and cooking her “famous” baked beans for everyone at the family BBQ’s.

Eleanor was a dedicated member of Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. Auxiliary for 38 years and a life member of Fort Edward Rescue Squad for more than 40 years. They named her “Jaws”.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her grandparents, Francis and Ruth Palmer and her brother, George Jones Jr.

