July 24, 1946 — Feb. 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Eleanor D. King, 73, of Moss Street Square, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born July 24, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George Jones Sr. and Doris (Palmer) Smith and her husband, Chuck.
Following high school, Eleanor became a high school bus monitor. She was a kind, hard-working woman with a lot of spunk. She loved bingo on Monday nights, hitting the slots every chance she got and cooking her “famous” baked beans for everyone at the family BBQ’s.
Eleanor was a dedicated member of Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. Auxiliary for 38 years and a life member of Fort Edward Rescue Squad for more than 40 years. They named her “Jaws”.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her grandparents, Francis and Ruth Palmer and her brother, George Jones Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen Jones of Granville, Mary Maynard of North Carolina, Tammy (Ron) Bradway of Fort Ann, Jean (Keith) Hayes of Hudson Falls, Bryan (Sabrina) King Jr. of Kingsbury; her grandchildren, Kelly, Gary, Erica, Jessica, Scott, Angelica, Ronald, Bubby, Zackary, Desiree, Derek and Tyler; several great-grandchildren, a few great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Robitaille; her brother, Richard Jones Sr.; her great-aunt, Shirley Saville; her great-uncle, Ray Palmer; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with Deacon Dave Powers officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Friends are invited to join the family for a gathering following the burial at Kingsbury Fire Co., Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion, and to the staff, nurses and therapist at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility.
In loving memory of Eleanor, contributions may be made to Baker Funeral Home to help defer the cost.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
