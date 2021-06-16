Feb. 17, 1934—Jan. 25, 2021

WHITEHALL — Eleanor A. Brancati passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in the loving care of her Hospice Nurse, Pat, sitting by her side.

Born February 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Fred S. Ablett and Juliette (Duchesne) Ablett.

Eleanor worked at the coat factory in Whitehall where she met her husband Dominick and then followed with a career at GE in Hudson Falls, until the birth of her first child. She then became a stay-at-home mother to enjoy her final and favorite job.

She loved cooking and baking, canning tomatoes from the garden, a nice cup of hot tea after every dinner, a good game of pinochle and taking long walks. She had an incredible laugh and humor that some would say only her grandchildren could adore!

She enjoyed life to the fullest with the biggest heart at best. She would do anything for anyone and had so much love to give.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Dominick Dennis Brancati of Whitehall, one infant brother, Fred Ablett, sisters: Rose Marie Ablett, Patricia Gardner, Alice Rogers, Mable Jones and Eileen Gordon.