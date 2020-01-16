Eldrid W Page
Eldrid W Page

Eldrid W Page

Jan.,11, 1926 — Jan., 14, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Eldrid W. Page, 94, of Rose Avenue, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan., 14, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls. He passed peacefully into the presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born on Jan., 11, 1926 in West Rumney, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Herbert and Doris (Colburn) Page. Eldrid served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 97th Signal Company earning the Good Conduct Medal, The Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, the Army of Occupation Medal of Germany and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon.

Eldrid married Agnes B. Donnan on Sept., 22, 1956 at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Schenectady. Mrs. Page passed away on Sept., 18, 2002 following 46 years of marriage.

He and his wife moved to Lake Luzerne in 1961 as property managers for Peniel Bible Conference. He continued in that role until 1973. He worked for the Hadley Luzerne Central School district as a bus driver and maintenance man until his retirement in 1988.

He enjoyed collecting mugs, stamps and Hess trucks; he enjoyed telling stories which included sharing his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Peniel Bible Conference, the William J. Varney American Legion, Lake Luzerne and was a Founding and Ruling Elder Emeritus at the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church in Queensbury.

Eldrid was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Agnes Page; his siblings: Eldora Hill, Elaine Stevens and Eugene Page.

Survivors include his daughters: Elizabeth (David) Collum of Queensbury and Catherine (Will) Gideon of Ballston Spa. His grandchildren: Daniel Collum, Steven (Meghan) Collum, James, Elizabeth, Kevin and Willard Gideon, and his great-granddaughter Adeline Collum.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial with honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan., 21, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Contributions in Eldrid’s memory may be directed to Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church and The Pocket Testament League.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Eldrid Page, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church
548 Luzerne Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church
548 Luzerne Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church
548 Luzerne Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Jan 21
Interment
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
10:00AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
