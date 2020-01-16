Jan.,11, 1926 — Jan., 14, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Eldrid W. Page, 94, of Rose Avenue, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan., 14, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls. He passed peacefully into the presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born on Jan., 11, 1926 in West Rumney, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Herbert and Doris (Colburn) Page. Eldrid served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 97th Signal Company earning the Good Conduct Medal, The Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, the Army of Occupation Medal of Germany and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon.

Eldrid married Agnes B. Donnan on Sept., 22, 1956 at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Schenectady. Mrs. Page passed away on Sept., 18, 2002 following 46 years of marriage.

He and his wife moved to Lake Luzerne in 1961 as property managers for Peniel Bible Conference. He continued in that role until 1973. He worked for the Hadley Luzerne Central School district as a bus driver and maintenance man until his retirement in 1988.