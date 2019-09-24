Jan. 26, 1939 — Sept. 18, 2019
BRANT LAKE — Eldrid R. Harpp, 80, of state Route 8, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 26, 1939 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late Richard and Ethel (Corlew) Harpp.
Eldrid proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Following his discharge, he worked as a welder for several local companies before taking a job with Warren County DPW, where he remained until his retirement.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and everything else the Adirondack Park has to offer. He also enjoyed the many trips he and his wife, Nancy, took to casinos around the country.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by siblings, Earl Harpp and Elvira Granger.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Harpp of Brant Lake; his daughter, Sheri Cleveland and her husband, John “Beaner,” of Brant Lake; his grandchildren, Macarie Cleveland of Lake George and Adam Cleveland of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his great-grandchildren, Trinity Haney and Gavin Cleveland and Lane and Taye Cleveland; his siblings, Beatrice Harpp of Chestertown, Daisy Baisley of North Creek and Alfred Harpp of Chestertown; his lifelong friends, Bob and Gert Newton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Eldrid’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service with military honors to celebrate his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Brant Lake Cemetery, Route 8, Brant Lake.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice.
