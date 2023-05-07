July 13, 1927—Jan. 13, 2023

BRADENTON, FL — Elaine (Requate) Ketcham Mosso, 95, a longtime resident of Johnsonville, peacefully passed away at her Bradenton, FL residence, Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 13, 1927 on her parents’ Pittstown dairy farm, Elaine was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Clausen) Requate and the sister of the late Henry “Jimmy” Requate and late Betty Luskin.

For 29 years, Elaine was the loving wife and farming partner of the late Vernon Ketcham and later married the late Joseph Mosso with whom she traveled, sailed and danced with for 14 years.

Elaine was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, Ellis Hospital School of Nursing and the U.S. Army Cadet Nursing Program.

Elaine is survived by her four devoted daughters: Verna (John) Hansen, Veronica (Bill) Denio, Diane Ketcham, and Debra Brownell; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren whom she adored, loved, shared countless memories with and whom her fun loving spirit continues to live on through.

A memorial celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 22 Bridge St., in Johnsonville. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions, at the request of Elaine’s family, may be mailed to either the Elmwood Cemetery, 82 Stillwater Bridge Road, Schaghticoke, NY 12054 or to Valley Falls Free Library, PO Box 296, Valley Falls, NY 12185.

Please sip a cool drink, dance a dance with your loved ones, take a trip or a boat ride and thank a farmer or nurse in Elaine’s honor today and everyday!