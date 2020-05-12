Jan. 29, 1929 — May 9, 2020
GLENS FALLS—Elaine Phyllis Weaver, 91 died on Friday, May 9, 2020 in Glens Falls.
Born on Jan 29, 1929, she was the daughter of Harry and Bertha (nee Bartholomew) Knapp of Hudson Falls. She is predeceased by her husband James Phillip Weaver.
She attended high school in Hudson Falls and graduated from Potsdam University with a degree in education, specializing in early childhood development and special education for remedial studies. She taught in many different school districts including Queensbury, Glenmont Maryland, Winter Park, Florida, Allendale, New Jersey, Central Bucks, Pennsylvania, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Elaine was active in numerous community activities serving as president of Flemington New Jersey Women’s club, member of the Morris Choral Society in Morristown, New Jersey, Volunteer at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, New Jersey, and was a member of the AAUW, and Daughters of the American Revolution – Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania Chapter.
She is survived by her son Greg Weaver of Glens Falls and daughter Susan Weaver of Queensbury, grandchildren Jeannette Weaver and Greg Weaver both of Doylestown Pennsylvania, and great-grandchildren Elena and Tamsin Hollis.
Elaine had a full and rewarding life. She enjoyed her career and social activities in addition to traveling with her husband, but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
