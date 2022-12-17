Oct. 16, 1945—Dec. 12, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Elaine P. Wall, 77, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, after a battle with COPD and RSV.

Born on Oct. 16, 1945, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ovaline (Perlier) Jones.

Elaine married the love of her life, Walter “Bud” Wall. Together they shared 50 wonderful years and had three children, Sonja, Walter “Butch” and Aaron.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Walter Wall, her son, Butch Wall, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children: Sonja Matteson and her husband, Thomas, Aaron Wall and his significant other, Alice; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Wall; her grandchildren: Mariha Bailey and her husband, Dillon, Amanda Smith and her husband Will, Megan Matteson, Nicolle Blair and her husband, Jay, Shawn Wall and his significant other, Hailey, Corey Wall and his significant other, Alisia, Zachary Wall and his significant other, Alyssa and Caitlin Wall; her great-grandchildren: Ellie Ball, Annie Bailey, Kai Wall and soon to be, Alayna Bailey and Zalana Wall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.

Following the Rite of Committal, the family invites you to join them at the Turnbull Residence at 37 Division St. in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, with Elaine not really liking flowers and loving Christmas, we ask that you bring or send an ornament to decorate a tree in her memory.

Online condolences can be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.