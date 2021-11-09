May 6, 1942—Nov. 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Elaine (O’Neil) Kane, RN, passed away after a brief struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 6, 2021 comfortably at home with her family at her side.

She was born May 6, 1942 in Glens Falls Hospital, the second child of Joseph and Vera (Wilcox) O’Neil, raised on Center Street in Glens Falls. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and a member of the first Nursing Class (1965) of Adirondack Community College.

Her varied nursing career included practicing at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY, St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT, Glens Falls Hospital and Fort Hudson Nursing Home. She then had a distinguished 30-year career with Warren County Public Health working with patients and colleagues she truly enjoyed.

Elaine was a proud Irish Catholic. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a terrific story teller. She was an avid reader and lover of all animals, especially her beloved pets. She was an amazing, dedicated mother and grandmother, making every birthday and a holiday so very special. Elaine never missed her daughters’ school or sporting events. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, her sister Colleen Hogan and her brother Kevin O’Neil.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim; her sister Eloise O’Neil; and her brother-in-law Bob Hogan. Also surviving are her daughters: Jen Barbieri (John) of Glens Falls and Beth Kopp (Tom) of Lebanon, NH; as well as her grandchildren: Indigo and Finn Kopp and Josie, Brady and Kyle Barbieri. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Elaine was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Calling hours will be at the Church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s name may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School or High Peaks Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.