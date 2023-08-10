Elaine (Monsour) VerWiebe

1933 - 2023

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Elaine (Monsour) VerWiebe, age 89, died on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Zephyrhills, FL. Elaine was born in South Glens Falls, NY in 1933, a daughter of the late George and Rose Monsour. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in the Class of 1953.

Elaine was employed in the Glens Falls area including Monsour's Restaurant and Finch Pruyn. She married her husband Gene in 1974 and moved to Saratoga and then eventually to Zephyrhills. She was also a longstanding member of St. George Orthodox Church in South Glens Falls.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, brothers: Mitchell and Louis Monsour, and sister, Emeline Monsour. She is survived by four brothers: Faddoul and wife, Delores, Theodore and wife, Nancy, Joseph and wife, Celia, Samuel and wife, Debbie; and one sister, Yvonne Butler. She also leaves many nieces and nephews who will sadly miss her.

She will be interred at a later date in a family plot at St. George Cemetery in South Glens Falls.