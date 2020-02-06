Elaine M. Salmon Senecal
July 24, 1929 — Feb. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Elaine M. Salmon Senecal, 90, passed away at home after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s complicated by a stroke, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born on July 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Erwin (Johnny) Salmon and Elizabeth DeLoriea Salmon Kehr. On Aug. 9, 1945, Elaine married the love of her life, George “Pat” Senecal and they enjoyed 74 years together. While Pat served in the Navy during World War II she wrote him one to three letters every single day.

She worked as an examiner of Arrow shirts at the Cluett & Peabody Co. in Corinth before going to beautician school in Colorado. Being licensed in both Colorado and New York, her entrepreneurial skills became apparent as she started her own beauty shop in Corinth. Her home was always open to others. Her candy dish always held treats for her grandchildren and her couch always welcomed grandchildren who were under the weather for the day. She loved watching and shopping on QVC, traveling, researching family genealogy and gardening. She was a fantastic cook and baker and at one point, we had five generations making Christmas cookies together. She will always be remembered for her profound sense of humor, work ethic, compassion, songs that her grandchildren thought were made up and her hilarious sayings.

In addition to Elaine’s parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Fortner and her brother-in-law, Delmar; her brother, Emerson Salmon and her sister-in-law, Virginia Salmon; her sisters-in law, Virginia Senecal, Betty Grant, Helen Willette, Betty Hutson; and a son-in-law, Ralph Bourdeau Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, George P. (Diane) Senecal, Lorraine A. (Joseph) Arney and Jon W. (Mary) Senecal; her brother-in-law, Thomas Senecal; her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bryan) Eaton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There will be calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne and a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls NY 12801.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
