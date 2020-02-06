Elaine M. Salmon Senecal

Born on July 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Erwin (Johnny) Salmon and Elizabeth DeLoriea Salmon Kehr. On Aug. 9, 1945, Elaine married the love of her life, George “Pat” Senecal and they enjoyed 74 years together. While Pat served in the Navy during World War II she wrote him one to three letters every single day.

She worked as an examiner of Arrow shirts at the Cluett & Peabody Co. in Corinth before going to beautician school in Colorado. Being licensed in both Colorado and New York, her entrepreneurial skills became apparent as she started her own beauty shop in Corinth. Her home was always open to others. Her candy dish always held treats for her grandchildren and her couch always welcomed grandchildren who were under the weather for the day. She loved watching and shopping on QVC, traveling, researching family genealogy and gardening. She was a fantastic cook and baker and at one point, we had five generations making Christmas cookies together. She will always be remembered for her profound sense of humor, work ethic, compassion, songs that her grandchildren thought were made up and her hilarious sayings.