Aug. 27, 1927—Dec. 17, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Elaine M. Brown, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on Aug. 27, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Johnson) Beecroft.

She graduated from Lower Moreland High School in Huntington Valley, PA and Pierce Business School in Philadelphia, PA. She held many secretarial positions in her 94 years, including Glens Falls Insurance Co., Glens Falls Cement, Glens Falls High School and Glens Falls Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Plante, son-in-law James Plante and her brother Robert Beecroft.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Daniel Brown; brother Bruce Beecroft of Lynn, MA; children: Margaret (Dan) Wendlick of Longwood, FL, Susan Eggleston of Sarasota, FL, Joseph Brown of Newburyport, MA, Cynthia (Mark) Casey of Ballston Lake, NY; grandchildren: Robert Doherty, Rachael (Bryce) Caputo, Anthony (Justina) Petralia, Amanda Casey, Natascha (Adam) Hojnacki, Ashlyn (Mark) Nowey; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

At Elaine’s request, there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests donations in her memory to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405 Washington Ave., Ext, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.