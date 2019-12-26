QUEENSBURY — Elaine M. Brady, 81-years-old, of Queensbury and formerly of Oceanside, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born to Harold and Louise Smith in Brooklyn, she finally joins her husband of 50 years, James, who passed away in 2005.

Together, their union produced seven children, 26 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren (a number that will surely grow, befitting of her legacy). Survivors include her children, James (Marisa), Russell (Ruthanne), Scott (Lucy), Gary (Kathy), Robert (Tammy), Thomas (Lori), and Susan (Richard). In addition to her children and grandchildren (whose inclusion of names would read like an NFL roster), she is survived by her sister, Janet (Donald) and brother, Ken (Linda).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow immediately after the calling hours.

The family also wanted to thank the G Wing staff who were amazing and compassionate caregivers of Elaine for the last 10 months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Ft. Edward, NY 12828 in memory of Elaine.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.