ALBANY — Elaine L. Spoor, 88, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 at the Pines in Glens Falls. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Harriet Brown Ludwig. She graduated from Albany High School and the Junior College of Albany. Elaine worked for many years at the NYS Department of Civil Service as a principal account clerk and State Bank of Albany. She was active with Emmanuel Baptist Church and was a member of NORC through the Jewish Family Services of Albany.

Elaine loved to travel, take cruises and she enjoyed her summer trips to Saratoga Performing Arts Center for the ballet and orchestra.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter; daughter, Linda Kwong; and sister, Bertina Duval. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Spoor; nieces and nephews, Joyce Grogan, Jacqueline Heisler (Jim), Joseph Spoor, Gerald Spoor (Judith), Carol Spoor, Kay Murphy, Kathleen Tyrell (John), and Kurt Spoor (Cynthia); also many grand nieces, nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Elaine’s funeral services will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Those who wish may make a donation in memory of Elaine to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 275 State St., Albany, NY to support their music program. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.