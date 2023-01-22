Elaine Ketcham Mosso

July 13, 1927—Jan. 13, 2023

BRADENTON, FL — Elaine (Requate) Ketcham Mosso, 95, peacefully passed away in her golden years residence of Bradenton, FL on Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by her four loving daughters.

Born July 13, 1927 in Pittstown, NY on her parents dairy farm, Elaine was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Clausen) Requate, sister to the late Henry (Jimmy) C. Requate and the late Betty (Requate) Luskin.

Elaine was the loving, adoring wife of the late Vernon Ketcham, her husband of 29 years. Prior to Vernon’s passing, Elaine and Vernon ran a 400-acre dairy farm. They loved to host parties, square dances, and be surrounded by the love and warmth of all who stopped by. Years later, Elaine married her late husband, Joseph Mosso, whom she traveled, sailed, and danced around the world with for over 14 years.

Elaine was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing, and U.S. Army Cadet Nursing Program. Elaine was the epitome of “feminism,” before the term was coined. No one ever encompassed a sense of independence, love for adventure, and absolute fierceness more than Elaine. All qualities, which she passed along to the women she raised with the same sense of truth and self worth.

Elaine is survived by her four daughters: Verna (John) Hansen, Veronica (Bill) Denio, Diane Ketcham and Debra Brownell. Elaine is also survived by eight grandchildren: Greg (Patti) Hansen, Amy Flanagan (Rodney Zych), Dan Speach, Lindsey Speach (Kyle Jones), William (Annalyse) Denio, Leslie Brownell (Patrick Curran), Jean Brownell (Parker Bruce), Lynn Brownell; and three great-children: Matt, Justin and Tim Flanagan, whom she adored, loved and shared endless memories and experiences with. Elaine’s fun-loving spirit continues to live on.

Elaine loved to live and lived to love. Sip a drink, dance a dance, take a trip, ride on a boat, and thank a nurse or farmer in Elaine’s honor — today and every day.

A celebration of Elaine’s legacy will be held May 13, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church, Johnsonville, NY 12094.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elaine’s memory to the Elmwood Cemetery, 82 Stillwater Bridge Road, Schaghticoke, NY 12154 or Valley Falls Library, PO Box 296, Valley Falls, NY 12185.

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one, of happy times, and laughing times, and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave when life is done.”