May 2, 1939—June 2, 2023

SAN CLEMENTE, CA — Elaine Janet Viele, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 2, 2023, in San Clemente, CA. She was the beloved daughter of Emile Thomas Lemery and Beulah Fern Lemery, born on May 2, 1939, in Glens Falls, NY.

Elaine graduated from Saint Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY in 1957. She earned her degree in nursing from the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington, VT in 1960. Elaine held the noble profession of a Registered Nurse close to her heart and dedicated her life to caring for those in need. Her gentle, generous and compassionate nature made her an exceptional caregiver.

Elaine was an intelligent and elegant lady who enjoyed adventure and traveling the world. Her outgoing and gracious personality gained her many friends, all of whom felt blessed to know her.

Elaine also had a special talent for playing the piano and coloring, which promoted a sense of relaxation in her downtime. Her selfless qualities and dedication within the community made her a beacon of hope and a true inspiration for all.

Elaine was a devoted member of San Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, San Clemente, CA, where she found great solace in her faith.

Elaine leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Karin and Jerry Grutz; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Heather Viele; a son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Brianna Viele. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Garrett and Griffin Grutz, Lucas and Devon Viele, and Matthew and Andrew Viele.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Nelson Viele, and her parents, Emile Thomas Lemery and Beulah Fern Lemery.

Elaine’s life and accomplishments will be honored in a remembrance ceremony held at St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 202 Avenida Aragon, San Clemente, CA 92672.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s memory be made to the Coral Thrift Shop, 534 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672.