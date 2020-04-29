June 8, 1933 — April 27, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on June 8, 1933 in Granville, New York the daughter of the Daniel and Ruth (Hughes) Roberts.
Elaine was a very caring, loving person with a smile that will never be forgotten, and a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by all. She loved camping and traveling with family, loved the outdoors, swinging in her swing and watching her butterflies and flowers. She loved her two dogs, Sassy and Crissy, which were always by her side.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Verona Brown, Elizabeth Burke McKeighan, Ethel Smith, Harris Roberts, Bill Roberts and Ronald Roberts; a great grandson, Joshua Colvin; and four nephews, Robert C. Brown Jr., Jeffrey R. Brown, Thomas Roberts and Kent Roberts; and her husband, Fredrick D. Colvin in 2000, who she married in 1954. Together they had three sons, Michael (Kathy), Mark (Jacki) and Matt (Mary) who will cherish her memory. She was blessed with six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, who all loved her very dearly.
A private burial will be held at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville where she will be laid to eternal rest next to Fred.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 in Elaine’s memory.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.