Elaine Irene Cronkhite
0 entries

Elaine Irene Cronkhite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine Irene Cronkhite

Feb. 14, 1927 — March 24, 2020

FORT EDWARD and GRANVILLE — Elaine Irene Cronkhite, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Slate Valley Nursing Home with her daughter by her side.

Born on Feb. 14, 1927, in Howland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Glidden Sr. and Lucy (Shorey) Glidden.

Elaine was a member of the Fort Edward Baptist Church and the Harford Seniors for many years. She always worked hard to support her children working odd jobs while they lived in Maine. When they moved to Fort Edward she started working at Scott Paper and retired as secretary of engineering.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing pool, listening to country music and listening to Willies Roadhouse. She loved her dog, Zack.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Thomas Cronkhite; her brother, Arthur Glidden Jr.; and her sister, Arlene Ayers.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Janice Knowlton of Granville; her son, Eugene Knowlton and his wife, Linda of Fort Edward; her grandchildren, Eugene Knowlton Jr., Benjamin and Kate Eggleston, Thomas Knowlton and Samuel Knowlton; her great-grandchildren, Karen Knowlton, Jammie Knowlton and Derek Knowlton; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations in Elaine’s memory can be made to Fort Edward Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Elaine’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Cronkhite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News