Feb. 14, 1927 — March 24, 2020

FORT EDWARD and GRANVILLE — Elaine Irene Cronkhite, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Slate Valley Nursing Home with her daughter by her side.

Born on Feb. 14, 1927, in Howland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Glidden Sr. and Lucy (Shorey) Glidden.

Elaine was a member of the Fort Edward Baptist Church and the Harford Seniors for many years. She always worked hard to support her children working odd jobs while they lived in Maine. When they moved to Fort Edward she started working at Scott Paper and retired as secretary of engineering.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing pool, listening to country music and listening to Willies Roadhouse. She loved her dog, Zack.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Thomas Cronkhite; her brother, Arthur Glidden Jr.; and her sister, Arlene Ayers.