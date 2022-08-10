March 7, 1930—Aug. 5, 2022
POTTERSVILLE — Elaine E. Smith, 92, formerly of Fonda, NY, recently of Pottersville, NY, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022 at Nathan Littauer Hospital Nursing Home. Elaine was born on March 7, 1930 in Schenectady to the late William Daniel and Sylvia (Benoit) Vander Linden.
On June 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to H. Carl Smith of Canajoharie, NY. They spent 48 wonderful years together, until his passing in 2003.
Her loving family includes her children: Susan Smith, Debbie Reich, William (Paula) Smith, David (Norfa) Smith, and Robin Moore; grandchildren: Nathaniel Reich, Michael Reich, Kaitlynn Smith, Shane (Mary) Smith, Connor Smith, and April Veeder; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aside from her parents, William and Sylvia, and her husband, H. Carl, Elaine is preceded in passing by her grandson, Joshua Reich, and by her sister, Diane Rankin.
Relatives and friends are invited, and may call on Aug. 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Jackson and Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Fultonville, NY, with funeral services to follow. Interment services will be held at Maple Avenue Cemetery, in Fultonville. Please visit Elaine’s guestbook at brbsfuneral.com.
