Elaine E. Aratare

Elaine moved to the Glens Falls area in the late 1950s with her former husband, Gerald, and their young son, Steven. They raised three children in the area and she lived in Stichman Towers until she moved to Ellicott City, MD, in 2020 to live with her daughter. She always loved and considered Glens Falls her home.

Besides her parents, Elaine was predeceased by three children: Tony, Kirk and Bruce Aratare, and seven siblings: Chester, Lawrence, Irvin, Harold, Jr., Wilmer and Lois Allen, and Catherine Eldrid. She is survived by one brother, Rodney Allen of VT; three children: Steve and his wife Susan Aratare of North Truro, MA, Jane and her husband Leon Usero of Ellicott City, MD, and Kevin and his wife Danielle Aratare of Glens Falls; nine grandchildren: Tanisha and her husband Jason Rettig of Baltimore, MD, Stephanie, Ashley, Kevin II, Benjamin and Michael Aratare, Ashley and Samantha Rowell and Morgan Karcher, all of the Glens Falls area; nine great-grandchildren: Christopher Aaron and Jasmine Rettig of Baltimore, MD, and Haley Aratare, Zack, Lexi, Miley and Kylie Dean of Queensbury, and Bellah Adamo and Darrell Haines of Mechanicville.