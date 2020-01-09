Feb. 8, 1937 — Jan. 6, 2020
MOREAU — It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful at home passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine Cora (DeGrechie) Hatin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Glens Falls, to Arthur and Neolia (Lecuyer) DeGrechie.
Elaine grew up in Northumberland, and at a very young age, waited tables in her mother’s diner. Although these early years were not easy ones, she loved recalling stories from her childhood during post WWII.
Having graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1955, she was married the following year to David Andrew Hatin. Together they shared life’s ups and downs for 57 years.
After graduation, in addition to raising her family, Elaine was employed in a number of secretarial, human resource and labor negotiation positions for the local paper mill and construction industries. She was respected for her business-like, no nonsense, but fair negotiating style and steadfast work ethic. In later years, she worked in the cash office of JCPenney, Aviation Mall.
Elaine wholeheartedly embraced retirement. She enjoyed beautifying her yard and those of her neighbors,’ boating on Lake George, vacations in Maine, cooking, baking (her pie crust was unequaled) and the devoted companionship of her beloved cocker spaniel, Hollee. Being a dedicated Jeopardy viewer, she often surprised even herself with the scope and variety of her knowledge. Elaine reveled in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and her family meant the world to her. She was a kind, thoughtful, smart and dignified woman. She was the heart of our family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Anna McDougal; mother-in-law, Freda (Purner) Hatin; father-in-law, Donald Hatin; brother-in-law, Donald Hatin; and nephews, Timothy Trombley, Gary McDougal, Richard McDougal and Gene McDougal.
Left to cherish her memory include her three sons, David (Michele) Hatin, Daniel Hatin and Christopher (Kelli) Hatin; granddaughters, Morgan (Stefan) Bodstrom, Victoria Hatin, Alyssa Hatin, their mother, Margaret, granddaughter, Grace Hatin and her mother, Kerrie, granddaughters, Hailie Lane and Devin Battersby; three great-grandchildren, Arya Dorrough, Avyanna Dorrough and Logan Bodstrom; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Trombley and Glenda Hatin; nieces, Christine Trombley, Diana (David) Raushi; nephews, Donald (Cindy) Hatin, Darren Hatin and Robert McDougal; and her very special cousins, Melvin and “sister” June Johnson.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.
Spring burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Habitat for Humanity, 1373 U.S. Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or a charity of your choice. Simply performing any act of kindness in her name will honor her memory.
Condolences and messages to the family may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
