Feb. 8, 1937 — Jan. 6, 2020

MOREAU — It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful at home passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine Cora (DeGrechie) Hatin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Glens Falls, to Arthur and Neolia (Lecuyer) DeGrechie.

Elaine grew up in Northumberland, and at a very young age, waited tables in her mother’s diner. Although these early years were not easy ones, she loved recalling stories from her childhood during post WWII.

Having graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1955, she was married the following year to David Andrew Hatin. Together they shared life’s ups and downs for 57 years.

After graduation, in addition to raising her family, Elaine was employed in a number of secretarial, human resource and labor negotiation positions for the local paper mill and construction industries. She was respected for her business-like, no nonsense, but fair negotiating style and steadfast work ethic. In later years, she worked in the cash office of JCPenney, Aviation Mall.

