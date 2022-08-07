June 17, 1934—Aug. 2, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Elaine A. Kronenberger, wife of the late John A. Kronenberger, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Elaine was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 17, 1934. She graduated from manual Training High School in Brooklyn. She was employed by Brooklyn Union Gas Company and though she began her career as a secretary, she advanced to become a member of management in the company’s Public Relations Department. Elaine was proud to have attained a management position at a time when this was uncommon for women. Coordinating the company’s “Welcome Back to Brooklyn” event was one of her most significant and favorite endeavors. Elaine’s vibrant personality was ideally suited to working with the celebrity stars who were honored each year in this Brooklyn tradition since 1983.

Upon retirement, John and Elaine moved from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Rolling Ridge in Queensbury in 1996. Their new home, nestled between Bay and Ridge roads, seemed to be the right place to settle.

Elaine was a member of St. Nicholas Antiochian Church in Brooklyn and remained close to the clergy and congregation throughout her life. She transferred to the St. George Orthodox Church in Glens Falls, where she became an active member. She and John supported and participated in many church projects.

Along with church activities, Elaine enjoyed social events, traveling and cooking Syrian recipes passed down from her mother.

She was devoted to her husband John, who predeceased her in 2016. She is also predeceased by her parents Adele and Elias Shattahy, her sister and brother-in-law Lila and James Michaels and her stepdaughter Susan McNamara.

Elaine is survived by her stepdaughters Karen Derusha and her husband Dale and Ellen Hora, granddaughter Katelyn Derusha, grandson Gregory Baladez and his wife Courtney and great-grandchildren Amelia and Henry.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls with the Reverend Gregory Potter officiating.

Burial will be at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. Trisagion prayers of the departed will be at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Afterwards, family and friends will have an opportunity to share remembrances.

Donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to a favorite charity. One of Elaine’s favorites was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Donations may also be made to St. George Orthodox Church.

For those that wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.