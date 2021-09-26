April 30, 1958—Sep. 6, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Eileen West, age 63, passed away on September 6, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1958, the beloved daughter of the late Shirley Morrill and Walter Wood.
Eileen graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1976. On January 7, 1989 she was married to Ron West in Virginia. Upon their return to New York, Eileen worked at Longfellows Restaurant for 25 years.
Eileen is survived by her brother, Charles from North Carolina; sisters-in-law Mac Fraizer and Kim Wood; nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles. She is also survived by her cat, Lucky, and his caretaker, Chris.
Along with her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Ron; sisters: Mary Lou and Sheery; brothers: Dean and John; and her brother-in-law Wayne Vaughn.
There will be a gathering at Longfellows Restaurant, 500 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY on Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club.
Special thanks to Steve Sullivan and Eileen’s co-workers at Longfellows, and many thanks to Eileen’s friend and neighbor, Chris, for all of his help.
