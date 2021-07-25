WEST FORT ANN — Eileen Webb, 68, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2021. Eileen was a strong woman, with a gypsy soul. She was a woman who knew how to live and did it with everything she had. So Much determination and drive, you could not tell her no!

Eileen was a lifetime member of West Fort Ann Fire Company Auxiliary and part of many other organizations. Eileen was a huge part of her community and very well known.

Best known for her jam, jellies and amazing pies, that she sold at Webby’s Mountain Stand, where she would be waiting with a smile and a wave, ready for a conversation with whoever stopped or passed by. Eileen loved to travel all around the world, taking tons of pictures to share with her friends and family.

Eileen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 47 years, Tim Webb; her eldest son, Tim Webb II and girlfriend Jessica Kill; son Joseph Webb and Jennalee Webb; son David Webb and Megon Webb; grandchildren include: Joelle and Colin Webb, Timothy Webb III and Audrey, Tanner and Camden Webb.

Private Service at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to: Granville Rescue Squad, Glens Falls Hospital Cardiac Care Unit, West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company.

Arrangements under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.