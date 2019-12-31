Eileen T. Johnson

Eileen was born in Brooklyn, on June 1, 1933 the daughter of Emil and Elizabeth Pross. At a young age, Eileen had to grow up fast — she and her siblings were placed in the Kallman Home for Children as her parents were unable to care for them. Being the oldest, she was very protective of her brothers and sisters forging a tight bond that would last their entire lives. Eileen was very active in the Kallman Home Brass Band ensembles — first baritone and e flat horn — and she played with them at many venues in New York City, including twice on stage at Carnegie Hall. She and her friend Joan, also from Kallman Home, graduated from Bay Ridge High School (an all-girls school in Brooklyn) where she met Doris; they all maintained their friendship for more than 70 years. After graduating high school, Eileen immediately began work at New York Telephone Co. and supported herself and her sister Betty. She soon became involved with the Brooklyn Corps of the Salvation Army where she was later introduced to her future husband by her future mother-in-law, Greta.