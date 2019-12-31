June 1, 1933 — Dec. 25, 2019 GREENWICH — It is with great sadness that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Eileen T. Johnson passed away on Christmas Day, her favorite holiday.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents, beloved sister Betty and brother John. Her survivors are her husband of 66 years, Walter Johnson and children Gary (Kathy), Lisa (Paul), John, Kenn (Diana) and Donald (Beryl). She loved her grandchildren dearly: Heather (Shane), Sarah (Chris), Rebekah (Brenan), Julia (Noah), Bobby (Halie), Chris, Lena, Sam, Walter and two great-grandsons Brandon and Jake. She also shared a special bond with her surviving brother Emil and sister Caroline. Other survivors are numerous nieces and nephews.
Eileen was born in Brooklyn, on June 1, 1933 the daughter of Emil and Elizabeth Pross. At a young age, Eileen had to grow up fast — she and her siblings were placed in the Kallman Home for Children as her parents were unable to care for them. Being the oldest, she was very protective of her brothers and sisters forging a tight bond that would last their entire lives. Eileen was very active in the Kallman Home Brass Band ensembles — first baritone and e flat horn — and she played with them at many venues in New York City, including twice on stage at Carnegie Hall. She and her friend Joan, also from Kallman Home, graduated from Bay Ridge High School (an all-girls school in Brooklyn) where she met Doris; they all maintained their friendship for more than 70 years. After graduating high school, Eileen immediately began work at New York Telephone Co. and supported herself and her sister Betty. She soon became involved with the Brooklyn Corps of the Salvation Army where she was later introduced to her future husband by her future mother-in-law, Greta.
After marriage in 1953, Eileen and Walter moved to Sea Cliff and then Glen Cove, Long Island where they started their family. In 1965, they pulled up stakes and relocated upstate to Shushan with all five children, but only after Eileen demanded that the run down 1840 farmhouse, they had purchased have a kitchen, bathroom and laundry ready before she moved in.
Eileen was an active member of her new community, joining the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, where she was treasurer for overseas mission, participated in the Women’s Circle and ran the summer Bible school for several years. Walter and Eileen were members of the Green Mountain Antique Car Club. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and quilting, and she was proud to have made a bed quilt for every one of her children and grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. A reception in the church hall will be following the service.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
