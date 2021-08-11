Oct. 18, 1940—July 28, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Eileen Ruel (nee Sarasin) passed away from complications of multiple myeloma Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with her beloved husband, daughter, and son by her side.
Kind, gentle, creative, generous, and always a lady, Eileen found the positive in life and people.
She was born October 18, 1940, in Cambridge, MA where she graduated from North Cambridge Catholic High School and secretarial school. She danced and sang, and, while in high school, she had works chosen for publication in The National Essay Association’s Annual Essay Anthology and The National High School Poetry Association’s Anthology of High School Poetry. In her youth, Eileen worked as a secretary at the Harvard Coop, Leslie College, and Baird Atomic in Cambridge, MA.
Roger Ruel caught her eye in his 1956 Buick convertible. They married two years later in 1962, starting their family in Cambridge and later moving to Derry, NH. Eileen served as the President of the Derry Junior Women’s Club and took an active role in charitable works with the club, planning the Annual May Ball, and building floats for the Memorial Day Parades.
In 1972, a temporary move to Queensbury, NY for her husband’s job became permanent as they fell in love with the region. Eileen worked many years as a Rental Agent at Regency Park Apartments, then 15 years at Ahlstrom Machinery and CAE Screenplates as an Administrative Assistant to management before retiring when her granddaughter was born.
Eileen loved the Adirondack Region and enjoyed day trips in the mountains. A family project restoring a 1947 Chris-Craft began a 45-year love of boating on Lake George. She also enjoyed car shows with her husband and cruising in their 1969 Camaro. Every September she welcomed family and friends near and far for the balloon festival. She enjoyed her travels in the United States as well as to France, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.
An active member of Sandy Hill Garden Club and the Lake George Community Garden Club, her beautiful country gardens have been featured in local garden tours, including the Chapman Museum Garden Tour, and she frequently designed entries to the Prospect Festival of Trees with the Lake George Garden Club. Eileen generously shared her perennials and her legacy lives on in many local gardens.
Eileen was artistic, an avid photographer and painter of wildlife, flowers, and country scenes. She loved animals and her family called her Snow White for her ability to communicate with all the creatures in her garden. Since childhood she nurtured injured animals, and took in strays, most recently her rescue kitties Fluffer and Tigger.
Eileen was a loving mother and grandmother. She relished time with her granddaughter, sharing her artistic talent and love of nature with her. One of her greatest joys was watching her granddaughter Lison’s theatrical and musical performances.
Eileen was predeceased by her father Rosalphy Sarasin, her mother Clara Sears and stepfather Bill Sears, her brother Richard Sarasin, and her sister Jeanette Hobart.
She is survived by her loving husband Roger Ruel; her son Richard Ruel; her daughter Stephanie Ruel (Joseph Tunick Strauss); and her granddaughter Lison Tunick; her sister Patty Sears Joyce (Jim Joyce); her sisters-in-law: Claudette Mastromarino, Yolande Klein (Bob), Jeannie Greenleaf (Howard); and many cousins, nieces, nephews; and friends.
The family would like to thank her primary physician Dr. Danushan Sooriabalan “Dr. Dan” of Hudson Headwaters Health Network; her oncologist Dr. Yun and the staff at CR Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls Hospital; and the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room Staff for their compassionate care; the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and Bay Ridge Fire Department; the Warren County Sheriff; the Lake George Community Garden Club for their generous work in Eileen’s garden; and her many caring friends and neighbors for their company and kindness.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY, followed by a memorial service celebrating Eileen’s life. Friends and family are invited to prepare a story or anecdote about Eileen to share at the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation to the International Myeloma Foundation (https://www.myeloma.org) or to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.