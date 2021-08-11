Eileen Ruel (nee Sarasin)

Eileen loved the Adirondack Region and enjoyed day trips in the mountains. A family project restoring a 1947 Chris-Craft began a 45-year love of boating on Lake George. She also enjoyed car shows with her husband and cruising in their 1969 Camaro. Every September she welcomed family and friends near and far for the balloon festival. She enjoyed her travels in the United States as well as to France, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

An active member of Sandy Hill Garden Club and the Lake George Community Garden Club, her beautiful country gardens have been featured in local garden tours, including the Chapman Museum Garden Tour, and she frequently designed entries to the Prospect Festival of Trees with the Lake George Garden Club. Eileen generously shared her perennials and her legacy lives on in many local gardens.

Eileen was artistic, an avid photographer and painter of wildlife, flowers, and country scenes. She loved animals and her family called her Snow White for her ability to communicate with all the creatures in her garden. Since childhood she nurtured injured animals, and took in strays, most recently her rescue kitties Fluffer and Tigger.