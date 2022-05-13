Jan. 23, 1929—April 30, 2022
WHITEHALL — Eileen R. Osborne, 93, passed away on April 30, 2022 at her home on First Ave. Born on January 23, 1929, in Plymouth, VT, she was the daughter of the late Wesley G. and Agnes (Clough) Goodale.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard, a daughter Patricia Hilder, son-in-law Raymond Hilder, sister Patricia Globe, and brother Hollis Goodale.
Eileen was co-owner of Howie’s Bar and Grill in Whitehall for many years. She retired from Sherwood Medicals and Mohican Resort Hotel and Comfort Suites.
She enjoyed traveling to different casinos trying her luck at the slots. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren later in life.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter Marion Austin (Harold); son Howard Osborne, Jr. (Sandy); her grandchildren: Melissa Rockenstire (George), Floyd Hilder (Lori), Patty Kasuba (Stanley), Harold Austin (Jen), Raymond Hilder (Beth), Greg Austin (Jodi), Nicole Gosselin (Darren), Cherie Brown and Charity Davis (Brian); thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; five sisters: Shirley Fiorillo, Pauline Aquado, Ina Mae Parrott, Betty Spawn, Gladys Bub; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whitehall Elks Lodge from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, upstairs. Parking in front and rear of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of one’s choice.
Graveside services will be private and held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank all the nurses of High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall. Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.