Jan. 23, 1929—April 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Eileen R. Osborne, 93, passed away on April 30, 2022 at her home on First Ave. Born on January 23, 1929, in Plymouth, VT, she was the daughter of the late Wesley G. and Agnes (Clough) Goodale.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard, a daughter Patricia Hilder, son-in-law Raymond Hilder, sister Patricia Globe, and brother Hollis Goodale.

Eileen was co-owner of Howie’s Bar and Grill in Whitehall for many years. She retired from Sherwood Medicals and Mohican Resort Hotel and Comfort Suites.

She enjoyed traveling to different casinos trying her luck at the slots. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren later in life.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter Marion Austin (Harold); son Howard Osborne, Jr. (Sandy); her grandchildren: Melissa Rockenstire (George), Floyd Hilder (Lori), Patty Kasuba (Stanley), Harold Austin (Jen), Raymond Hilder (Beth), Greg Austin (Jodi), Nicole Gosselin (Darren), Cherie Brown and Charity Davis (Brian); thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; five sisters: Shirley Fiorillo, Pauline Aquado, Ina Mae Parrott, Betty Spawn, Gladys Bub; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whitehall Elks Lodge from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, upstairs. Parking in front and rear of the building.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of one’s choice.

Graveside services will be private and held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank all the nurses of High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall. Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.