Eileen R. LaPell
Eileen R. LaPell

Eileen R. LaPell

Oct. 2, 1936—Aug. 17, 2021

Eileen R. LaPell passed away August 17, 2021. Daughter of Veron and Bertha (Jenks) Aiken, she married Louis C. LaPell on May 29 1953.

She was a homemaker and did odd jobs like sewing and ironing; enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, reading, and being with family and granddaughters. Predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Louis; brothers: Edmond, Ronald and sister, Juanita.

Survivors include sons Philip (Darlene) of Johnsburg, Leslie (Elizabeth) of Bolton; sisters: Ruth Hargett and Marie Bouldin of Mineville; granddaughters: Amanda, Tabitha, Stephanie and Samantha; great-granddaughters: Khloe and Kaylee; great-grandsons: Isaiah and Alexander.

