Oct. 2, 1936—Aug. 17, 2021

Eileen R. LaPell passed away August 17, 2021. Daughter of Veron and Bertha (Jenks) Aiken, she married Louis C. LaPell on May 29 1953.

She was a homemaker and did odd jobs like sewing and ironing; enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, reading, and being with family and granddaughters. Predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Louis; brothers: Edmond, Ronald and sister, Juanita.

Survivors include sons Philip (Darlene) of Johnsburg, Leslie (Elizabeth) of Bolton; sisters: Ruth Hargett and Marie Bouldin of Mineville; granddaughters: Amanda, Tabitha, Stephanie and Samantha; great-granddaughters: Khloe and Kaylee; great-grandsons: Isaiah and Alexander.