Eileen R. Kearney

August 4, 1919 — July 12, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Eileen R. Kearney, 99, passed away peacefully at Glen Falls Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019.

A current resident of the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, she also lived for a time in The Villages, Florida and was a former 40-year resident of Hyde Park.

Born Aug. 4, 1919 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Gaffney Kearney.

Eileen graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie and continued with graduate study at Columbia University. She became a teacher at Highland High School, where she served as the head of the Social Studies department and worked for over 30 years until her retirement in 1978.

A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls.

Eileen loved to travel with friends and she was lucky enough to see a good part of the world.

She is survived by her cousin, Edward Kearney’s wife, Kathryn of Hyde Park; and Dr. Joseph Schwerman, a longtime friend, whom Eileen considered family and who has been acting as her “unofficial guardian” in recent years.

A period of visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sweets Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Regina Coeli Church, Route 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Eileen has asked that donations be made to the Hyde Park Meals on Wheels, 1 Church St., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.mealsonwheelsofhp.org); or Regina Coeli Church, 2 Harvey St., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.reginacoelihydepark.com); or any ASPCA or SPCA of your choice.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.

