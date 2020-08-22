Eileen Phyllis Venn

Dec 29, 1925 — Aug 13, 2020

STUART, Fla. — Eileen P. Venn, 94, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Mrs. Venn was born in Plymouth, England on Dec. 29, 1925, to Lawrence and Gladys (Furzeland) Collins. She came to the United States in 1945 as one of 52,000 English War Brides that married American service men during and after World War ll. She became an American Citizen in 1948 having settled in Upstate N.Y. with her husband, Angelo A. Abbenante, and they raised three children.

After her retirement as a restaurant manager she resided for several years in Hudson Falls before settling in Stuart, Florida over recent years. She enjoyed life with her many friends of The Florida Club, Symphony at Stuart, and Solaris and Martin Nursing & Rehab. She was loved by all for her caring ways toward the residents and staff.

Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 20 years, Frank J. Venn.