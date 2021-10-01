July 1, 1954—Sept. 24, 2021

BOLTON LANDING — On September 24, 2021 Eileen M. Matthews passed away at Glens Falls Hospital at the age of 67. Eileen was born on July 1, 1954, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (White) Devine in the Bronx, NY. She eventually moved to Farmingdale, NY, went to grammar school at St. Kilian’s and high school at Holy Trinity.

Eileen married John T. Matthews on April 12, 1975. They were together for over fifty years, living in the Bronx, Lafayette, CA, Glendale, CA, Livingston, NJ and eventually Bolton Landing, NY. Eileen was the mother of Keri M. Bennett, Brian P. Matthews and Colleen M. Matthews. Eileen held a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren, Olivia Bennett and Jaylen Altman, and her dogs, Dolly and Daisy.

One of seven siblings, she is survived by her sisters: Jeanne Rybak, Rose Devine, Susan Syrocki, Rita Cherry and Carol Donovan. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur, and beloved dogs, Buttons and Molly. Eileen was the aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews who she loved so very much. She was also the great aunt to four.