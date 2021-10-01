July 1, 1954—Sept. 24, 2021
BOLTON LANDING — On September 24, 2021 Eileen M. Matthews passed away at Glens Falls Hospital at the age of 67. Eileen was born on July 1, 1954, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (White) Devine in the Bronx, NY. She eventually moved to Farmingdale, NY, went to grammar school at St. Kilian’s and high school at Holy Trinity.
Eileen married John T. Matthews on April 12, 1975. They were together for over fifty years, living in the Bronx, Lafayette, CA, Glendale, CA, Livingston, NJ and eventually Bolton Landing, NY. Eileen was the mother of Keri M. Bennett, Brian P. Matthews and Colleen M. Matthews. Eileen held a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren, Olivia Bennett and Jaylen Altman, and her dogs, Dolly and Daisy.
One of seven siblings, she is survived by her sisters: Jeanne Rybak, Rose Devine, Susan Syrocki, Rita Cherry and Carol Donovan. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur, and beloved dogs, Buttons and Molly. Eileen was the aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews who she loved so very much. She was also the great aunt to four.
Eileen had may interests. She loved everyone especially children. She worked as a child caregiver at the Bolton After School Program. She was an avid NJ Devils fan. She raised money for dog rescues and placements. Another hobby that Eileen was into was making sure that her gardens were always beautiful. Hard to beat her welcoming smile; but her purely genuine personality that drew so many people to her, even those who didn’t know her.
Her memory and spirit will be with us forever. I love you Eileen, we love you Mom, we love Grandma.
Friends may call on Eileen’s family from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing, NY 12814.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
