May 19, 1947—Oct. 11, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Eileen K. Wells, 74, of Lake George, passed away peacefully Monday, October 11, 2021 at home with her friends and family by her side, after succumbing to complications related to a stroke.
Born on May 19, 1947 in Albany, NY, she was the first daughter of the late Roger M. Wells and Monica (O’Brien) Wells.
Although she was also fluent in American Sign Language, Eileen’s main language was “Love.” Her professional and personal life were dedicated to supporting and empowering children with special needs and their families. She retired from Prospect Child and Family Center in 2012, after 42 years of service.
Eileen’s passion for advocacy began at a young age, when she worked in an orphanage in Albany. She later moved to Lake George and was employed as an aide at Prospect Child and Family Center. While there, she earned her Degree as a Registered Nurse from Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack), a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Nursing from Utica College, and a Master’s Degree in Professional Services from the New School of Social Research. Eileen served as Director of Programs and Professional Services at Prospect Child and Family Center, overseeing all clinical services at the time of her retirement.
In retirement, she continued to support and nurture others by planning and preparing meals for family and neighbors, expanding her family circle to anyone who needed a little extra love. She also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, swimming, bird watching, and celebrating holidays with family and friends.
Eileen built a life in which her door was always open, and anyone who passed through it was treated as family. That’s how she spent her final days too, with family and friends visiting, always by her side. During those last days, she listened to spiritual wisdom written by her beloved adoptive son Chris, who is deaf and legally blind, as it was recited by relatives and friends sitting beside her, while he held her hand. She also enjoyed the hours she spent playing cards with her son Robert.
Survivors of Eileen K. Wells include her husband, Larrie Gouge; her two adopted sons: Dr. Christopher C. Wells of Lake George and Robert M. Wells of Warrensburg; her lifelong friends: Patricia A. Thompson and Sally J. Filicetti; and her goddaughters: Dani Grace Filicetti and Kate A. Filicetti, all of Lake George. She is also survived by her siblings: Kathy (Tom) Bellinger of Lake George, Lenita (Josie) Wells of Colchester, VT, Donald (Lynne) Wells of Altamont, and Roger (Pepper) Wells of Saratoga Springs; close friends: Margaret Peca, Colleen and Charlie Gordon; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her brothers Michael Wells and Andrew Wells, and her foster son, Daniel J. Infield. Along with her family, countless friends and loved ones will cherish her memory and the gifts of her love, support, generosity, wisdom, and quick wit that she shared with others.
Family and friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. There will be a brief service at the end of calling hours for those who wish to attend. At the request of the family, those that attend are asked to wear a mask when inside the building and follow COVID precautions.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave., Lake George.
Donations in her memory may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.