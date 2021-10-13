May 19, 1947—Oct. 11, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Eileen K. Wells, 74, of Lake George, passed away peacefully Monday, October 11, 2021 at home with her friends and family by her side, after succumbing to complications related to a stroke.

Born on May 19, 1947 in Albany, NY, she was the first daughter of the late Roger M. Wells and Monica (O’Brien) Wells.

Although she was also fluent in American Sign Language, Eileen’s main language was “Love.” Her professional and personal life were dedicated to supporting and empowering children with special needs and their families. She retired from Prospect Child and Family Center in 2012, after 42 years of service.

Eileen’s passion for advocacy began at a young age, when she worked in an orphanage in Albany. She later moved to Lake George and was employed as an aide at Prospect Child and Family Center. While there, she earned her Degree as a Registered Nurse from Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack), a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Nursing from Utica College, and a Master’s Degree in Professional Services from the New School of Social Research. Eileen served as Director of Programs and Professional Services at Prospect Child and Family Center, overseeing all clinical services at the time of her retirement.