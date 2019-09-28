POULTNEY, Vt. — Eileen Burke Hadeka, 96, of Lake St. Catherine, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Eileen requested for her obituary to simply say, “she lived, she died, and she had a wonderful time doing it.”
Eileen is survived by her sister, Doreen Beauchamp of Rutland, Vermont; her children, Michele Hadeka of Burlington, Vermont, Doreen Hadeka Bernardo of Poultney, Vermont, Gerald Hadeka and his wife, Marybeth, of Castleton, Vermont, William Hadeka and his wife, Dale, of Castleton, Vermont, Cricket Hardenburgh of Medfield, Massachusetts; as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Poultney Public Library. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Eileen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Raphael’s in Poultney.
