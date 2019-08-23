{{featured_button_text}}
Edythe W. Robbins

Nov. 23, 1925 — Aug. 10, 2019

OKATIE, S.C. — Edythe W. Robbins passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2019 in Okatie, South Carolina. Her family and friends remember a smart, tenacious, independent, professional woman.

Born Edith Jean Weaver, Nov. 23, 1925 in Willow Creek near Trumansburg, her education began in a one-room school and included an undergraduate degree in mathematics and education from New York State College for Teachers (now SUNY Albany) and a M.Ed. from Cornell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy W. Robbins, while their children were young.

She spent most of her professional years teaching mathematics at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) while simultaneously raising her children as a single mother. Summers were spent camping and playing outdoors. After retirement, she was active with the Adirondack 46ers and the Crooked Canes, where she met and married Charles (Chuck) H. Bennett, who passed two years ago.

She is survived by her three children, Howard, Marian and Margaret (Meg).

Edythe will be interred with LeRoy at 10 a.m. May 25, 2020, at the Sandy Hill Fort Edward Union Cemetery in a public ceremony. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to your charity of choice: adopt a stray or support a shelter, mentor a student or support a scholarship, adopt a trail or protect some open space.

Visit https:/www.saulsfh.comotices/Edythe-Robbins for the story of her amazing life.

