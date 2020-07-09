Edythe DeGrechie Burch

Edythe led a very busy life. Growing up through the depression, she knew if she needed spending money, she would have to earn it. At a very early age, she ran errands for neighbors, raked leaves and was reliable enough to babysit. Her first steady job was while she was still in elementary school. A neighbor whose husband was a traveling salesman, paid her twenty-five cents a week to post a letter daily to him. She also worked for a barber and his wife who operated a beauty salon cleaning their house and ironing his white shirts and her cotton uniforms. Later, she ushered evenings at the local movie theater and also babysat and did house cleaning for the owner. On weekends she house-cleaned for relatives. During WWII, she worked in the Glove Shop days and at the theater nights.