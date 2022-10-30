Sept. 3, 1922—Oct. 19, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Edyth Amy (Donatelli) Jarett, 100, of Queensbury and formerly of Providence, RI and Hudson, NY, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022.

She was born Sept. 3, 1922 in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late C. Frank Rocco and Grace (Ventura) Donatelli.

Edyth attended St. Francis Zavier’s Academy and upon graduating, went on to Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, earning her degree as an RN in 1943. She used her degree to be an operating room nurse throughout her career.

She met her future husband, Dr. Lewis A. Jarett, when he was an intern at Rhode Island Hospital They enjoyed 34 years of loving marriage before he passed away in November of 1987.

Edyth was proud to serve with the United States Army Nursing Corp during World War II, where she served as a First Lieutenant in the Philippines.

She was a member of several organizations and had many interests including, Hadassah, American Heart Association, Columbia Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Second Hand Thrift Shop in Hudson, Columbia Golf & Country Club, American Cancer Society, Planned Parenthood and Saratoga Jazz Festival. She was also featured as a Gourmet Cook in an article in the Hudson Register Star; she was Woman of the Year and was an advocate in fighting for women’s rights and diversity.

Edyth’s greatest pastime was spending time with her family; she enjoyed golfing, especially with family and spending summer vacations with them on Cape Cod/Yarmouth Shores, Martha’s Vineyard, Lake George and Costa Rica.

She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed entertaining, listening to music, keeping up on current events, enjoying a good joke, had a great sense of humor and was a self-taught artist of landscapes and charcoal still-life drawings. Edyth was also an avid fan of both the NY Yankees and NY Giants.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Lewis, she was predeceased by her brother, Henry Donatelli and sisters, Elisa Falciglia, Rita Iacono and Rose Lamborghini.

Survivors include her children: Donna (Stephen) Nicholson, of Rumford, RI, Dr. Jeffrey Jarett, of Queensbury and Richard (Myrna) Jarett, of Middle Village, NY; lovingly known as MiMi to her grandchildren: Jennifer (Frank) Nicholson Nunez, of Huntington, NY, Jarett Nicholson, of Charleston, SC, Jason (Shannon) Jarett, Wakefield, MA, Sean Jarett, of New York, NY, Jamie Jarett, of New York, NY, and Jennifer (Charles) Aguilera-McKeon, of Glen Cove, NY; also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Skylar Nunez, Amelia Jarett, Isabel McKeon and Rosalia McKeon; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to your local chapter of either the American Heart Association or Planned Parenthood organizations.

